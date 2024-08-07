ADVERTISEMENT

Three men arrested in Chennai for kidnap, assault of 29-year-old man

Published - August 07, 2024 01:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Secretariat Colony Police in Chennai arrested three persons for kidnapping and assaulting a 29-year-old resident of Otteri on Wednesday (August 6, 2024). The trio was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

A senior official of the City Police said R. Vignesh alias Appu was residing in Thiru Vi Ka Street of Otteri. As Vignesh was waiting near the Ayanavaram bus stop on Monday, a gang that came in two autorickshaws kidnapped him and took him to a secluded spot in Ayanavaram and grievously assaulted him with knives. Later, the gang brought him in the same auto and left him near the Perambur bus stop and escaped. Vignesh was admitted and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.  

Based on the complaint filed by Vignesh, the Secretariat Colony police filed a case against the unidentified gang of attempt to murder and later detained three persons including V. Sathish of Otteri and Y. Naren, M. Saravanan of Nammalwarpet. During investigation it was found the main accused Sathish had previous enmity with Vignesh and his friends. The gang had kidnapped Vignesh and his friends to frighten them

