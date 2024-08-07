GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three men arrested in Chennai for kidnap, assault of 29-year-old man

Published - August 07, 2024 01:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Secretariat Colony Police in Chennai arrested three persons for kidnapping and assaulting a 29-year-old resident of Otteri on Wednesday (August 6, 2024). The trio was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

A senior official of the City Police said R. Vignesh alias Appu was residing in Thiru Vi Ka Street of Otteri. As Vignesh was waiting near the Ayanavaram bus stop on Monday, a gang that came in two autorickshaws kidnapped him and took him to a secluded spot in Ayanavaram and grievously assaulted him with knives. Later, the gang brought him in the same auto and left him near the Perambur bus stop and escaped. Vignesh was admitted and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.  

Based on the complaint filed by Vignesh, the Secretariat Colony police filed a case against the unidentified gang of attempt to murder and later detained three persons including V. Sathish of Otteri and Y. Naren, M. Saravanan of Nammalwarpet. During investigation it was found the main accused Sathish had previous enmity with Vignesh and his friends. The gang had kidnapped Vignesh and his friends to frighten them

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.