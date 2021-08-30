Chennai

Three men arrested, four women rescued

Three persons were arrested and four women who were allegedly forced into prostitution were rescued in Velachery police station limits on Sunday.

The arrested persons were identified as G. Parthiban of Salem, T. Mohan of Cuddalore and M. Sasikumar. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Police sources said a special team raided a flat in Srinivasa Nagar, Velachery, based on a tip-off about a prostitution ring and arrested three persons who solicited customers through mobile phone contacts.


