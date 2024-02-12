Three men arrested for ganja peddling, over 100 kg of contraband seized

February 12, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Tambaram City Police on Sunday arrested three ganja peddlers from Odisha and Karnataka, and seized over 100 kg of the contraband from them.

Upon receiving a tip-off about ganja peddling, the police personnel conducted a vehicle check on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road on Sunday. Around 6 p.m., they intercepted two cars having registration numbers from other States near Kamakshi Hospital. Upon searching the vehicles, they found a total of 101 kg of ganja, worth around ₹10 lakh, concealed in them.

The police arrested Jeeban Biswas, 30, and Balram Poojari, 25, from Odisha, and Sakshi Kumar, 32, from Karnataka. They had procured the ganja from Odisha and sold it to youth and college students in Tambaram and the surrounding areas.

