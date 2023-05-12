ADVERTISEMENT

Three men arrested for death of college girl who was lured to invest in ‘cryptocurrency’

May 12, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A police team from Chennai went to Kolkata and arrested the accused who posed as dealers in cryptocurrency and allegedly cheated the 19-year-old college girl of ₹37,000 after promising huge returns

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three men from Kolkata for allegedly cheating a college girl of ₹37,500 after luring her to invest in cryptocurrency through social media and driving her to end her life.

A few days ago, the victim, Mahalakshmi, 19, received a message on Instagram about a cryptocurrency investment offer promising attractive returns. She received another message saying ₹750 would fetch a return of ₹23,500. Mahalakshmi, whose mother was under pressure because of mounting debts, transferred ₹37,500 to the account mentioned in the offer. When she did not get any response, the teenager ended her life on April 2 at her house leaving a suicide note explaining the circumstances.

Special team formed

Joint Commissioner of Police R.V. Ramya Bharathi said: “After registering a case, we took up investigation and analysed her call records, social media page and her bank transactions to trace those who cheated her. We tracked down the suspects in Kolkata. We deputed a special team that worked for 10 days and traced the ATMs that the accused used.”

The special team nabbed the three suspects who were identified as Amanullah Khan, 20, Mohammed Faisal, 21, and Mohammed Asif Iqbal, 22, in Kolkata. There were arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday and brought to Chennai on Thursday.

Ms. Ramya Bharati said: “The three were arrested on charges of cheating and abetment of suicide. They are graduates and unemployed. They have cheated several others and swindled nearly ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh in the last one-and-a-half years. There are no previous cases against them and this is the first time they have been nabbed,” she said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

