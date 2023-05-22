ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of Sri Lankan refugee camp die in road accident

May 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three men from the Sri Lankan refugee camp in Gummidipoondi died on Sunday night allegedly after the motorcycle they were riding rammed a truck.

The victims have been identified as Dayalan, 19, Charles, 21, and John, 20 who were working as painters in Tiruvallur district. On Sunday, Charles was driving the motorcycle and Dayalan and John were on the pillion.

Around 9 p.m., one of the pillion riders was recording a video using the mobile phone when Charles lost control of the vehicle and rammed the truck near Pethikuppam village in Gummidipoond on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway.

Passersby informed the police and rushed the three to the nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Gummidipoondi police sent their bodies to the Government Hospital, Ponneri, for postmortem.

