Three members of a family killed after a speeding SUV crashes into a two-wheeler on ECR in Kovalam

The husband and wife died on the spot, while their six-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kelambakkam

October 16, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A family of three were killed after a speeding car crashed into the two-wheeler in which they were travelling on the ECR on Monday. While the husband and wife died on the spot, their six-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kelambakkam. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and have arrested Babu who drove the car.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said D. Dhanasekar, a resident of Neruppur village in Chengalpattu, was working in the Kalpakkam Atomic station. Dhanasekar was proceeding in his two-wheeler along with his wife Pavithra and his son on the ECR after attending a relative’s function held in the city. As the two-wheeler was proceeding towards Kalpakkam on the ECR, a speeding sport utility vehicle with Andhra Pradesh registration hit them from behind near Kovalam. In the impact the couple along with their child was thrown from the two-wheeler, which was completely mangled beyond recognition. While Dhanasekar and Pavithra were killed on the spot, the boy was rushed to a private hospital in Kelambakkam but died within a few hours.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation wing police rushed to the accident spot and sent the bodies of the three victims to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.

