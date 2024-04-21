Three-layer security system in place to guard EVMs at counting centres, says DGP

April 21, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at 43 counting centres in Tamil Nadu for round-the-clock monitoring and guarding of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

All centres are under the direct surveillance of uniformed personnel from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP), Armed Reserve Police (ARP), and the local police, Director-General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal told The Hindu.

“A three-layer security system has been arranged. The first layer of security is managed by the CAPF, of which 15 companies [of personnel] have been provided by the Election Commission of India (EC). The second layer of security is managed by the TSP or the ARP. The third circle, comprising the road, gate and outer peripheries are managed by the local police,” Mr. Jiwal said.

The entire premises is also under round-the-clock closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance.

CCTV cameras would focus on the seal of the strongroom where the EVMs are placed. The footage would be streamed to a monitoring room at counting centres, from where representatives of political parties or candidates can watch them.

“Senior officers are instructed to visit counting centres often to supervise the security arrangements. About 50 personnel from the CAPF, and an equal number of TSP or ARP personnel, and the local police will stand guard round-the-clock at the centres until the day of counting and the EVMs are removed. On the day of counting, more personnel would be deployed.” Mr. Jiwal said.

As per the EC guidelines, senior police officers – SPs or City Police Commissioners – are supposed to visit the counting centres and oversee security arrangements. Once a day, an Assistant Superintendent of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police should go up to the outer periphery and check the arrangements.

Patrol duty

Besides the three-layer security system, the local police would also be on patrol duty outside the counting centres. Flying squads and static surveillance teams will also be on rounds. Border check posts will be strengthened since the neighbouring Kerala will go to polls on April 26.