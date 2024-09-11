ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed while crossing railway tracks  

Published - September 11, 2024 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in different places after being hit by trains while crossing the track on Tuesday.

Police said one of the victims, Pappukumar, 30, was from Bihar and his body was recovered between Vandalaur- Perungalathur stretch. Another person was identified as Ramu, 40, of Villupuram, whose body was found near Potheri Railway Station.

The body of an unidentified 25-year-old youth was recovered near Guindy railway station. The Government Railway Police have registered cases and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US