Three killed while crossing railway tracks  

Three persons were killed in different places after being hit by trains while crossing the track on Tuesday.

Police said one of the victims, Pappukumar, 30, was from Bihar and his body was recovered between Vandalaur- Perungalathur stretch. Another person was identified as Ramu, 40, of Villupuram, whose body was found near Potheri Railway Station.

The body of an unidentified 25-year-old youth was recovered near Guindy railway station. The Government Railway Police have registered cases and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.