Three killed while crossing railway tracks  

Published - September 11, 2024 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed in different places after being hit by trains while crossing the track on Tuesday.

Police said one of the victims, Pappukumar, 30, was from Bihar and his body was recovered between Vandalaur- Perungalathur stretch. Another person was identified as Ramu, 40, of Villupuram, whose body was found near Potheri Railway Station.

The body of an unidentified 25-year-old youth was recovered near Guindy railway station. The Government Railway Police have registered cases and are investigating.

