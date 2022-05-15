Three killed in two road accidents in Tiruvallur

Two persons knocked down by a milk van near Thozhuvur

Two persons who were going to a temple in Tiruttani on a motorcycle were killed in Tiruvallur on Sunday morning when a milk van going to Avadi hit them.

The victims have been identified as Iyappan, 28, and Satish, 29, of Korattur. The police Iyappan was employed in a car showroom and Satish was an autorickshaw driver. The accident occurred near Thozhuvur village. While Iyappan died on the spot, Satish was taken to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Their bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

The Sevvapet police have registered a case.

Biker killed

In another accident, a 23-year-old resident of Vellore was killed after he lost control of his two-wheeler when he tried to avoid a dog at Vediyangadu in Tiruvallur district on Saturday evening. His friend Illavarasan, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.

The police said the victim, T. Sudhakar, was working in a private company and was living in a rental room in Sholingur. He and Illavarasan were returning from a wedding. A dog suddenly crossed the road near Vediyangadu on the Chittoor-Sholingur highway. While trying to avoid the dog, Sudhakar lost control and fell. He died of head injuries on the spot. His body was shifted to Sholingur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The R.K. Pet police have registered a case.