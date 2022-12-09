Three killed in road accidents in Chennai 

December 09, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Chennai

Three people including two women were killed in two different road accidents in the city.

According to police, on Friday morning, a 39-year-old pillion rider was run over after a speeding lorry hit her bike. The victim identified as Nirmala, 39, a vegetable vendor from Vyasarpadi was riding with her friend Suresh Kumar to Koyambedu market on his bike to purchase vegetables. When they were near Pulianthope, a lorry knocked their vehicle and she was caught under the lorry’s wheel while Mr. Suresh escaped with injuries .

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a 30-year-old man and his female colleague were run over by a lorry which came behind them on 100 Feet Road in Arumbakkam. The duo – Prasad, 30, of Nellore and Babilona, 25, of Thoothukudi were working at Ekkattuthangal. On Thursday night, when they were returning home on a bike that Prasad was driving, a lorry which was behind them to take a turn hit their bike. They fell down and were crushed by the lorry. Traffic A case was registered.