Three killed in road accident at Malayambakkam near Mangadu

The Hindu Bureau October 18, 2022 18:52 IST

Two injured; the driver lost control of the car and rammed into the side railing

Three persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident on Outer Ring Road in Malayambakkam, near Mangadu, in the early hours of Tuesday. Two of the deceased have been identified as Ramesh Babu, 45, and his brother Suresh Babu, 42, of Gummidipoondi, both AIADMK functionaries. They were into running earth movers in Vandalur. On Monday, they had gone to Vandalur with mechanics Venkatesan and Rajavelu and an earth mover operator Sudhakar. While returning in a car on Outer Ring Road, the driver lost control and rammed into the side railing. In the impact, Ramesh Babu, Suresh Babu and Sudhakar died on the spot and the two others were injured. Other motorists alerted the police. The Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee, reached the spot and rushed the deceased and injured to a government hospital.



