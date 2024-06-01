Three killed as fire breaks out at paint factory in Kakkalur Industrial Estate 

Three persons were killed and a woman worker was injured in a fire that broke out at a paint and chemical factory in Kakkalur Industrial Estate in Tiruvallur district on Friday. While two of the deceased are believed to be workers of the factory, the other was identified as a passer-by who was hit by an object from the factory during an explosion caused by the fire.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Zen Paints and Chemicals at the SIDCO Industrial Estate. Inflammable painting material and chemicals were stored in the unit.

Four persons — Suganthi, Shobana, Pushkar and Parthasarathy — were working at the unit when the fire broke out. Shobana escaped with minor injuries.

On receipt of information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tiruvallur, Perambakkam and other areas reached the spot and fought the blaze for nearly two hours to bring it under control. Later, two charred bodies were recovered from the premises, but the authorities could not identify the victims. Another person, who was working in the factory, could not be traced immediately. A search was on, Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said.

Some of the materials inside the premises exploded. In the impact, a portion of the ceiling was blown away, and it hit one Srinivasan while he was crossing the area on his vehicle. He died on the way to the Tiruvallur Government General Hospital. The injured woman was admitted to a private hospital. After inspecting the site, District Collector Prabhu Shankar said the owner, Ganapathi, was arrested and further investigation was on.

He further said that appropriate action would be taken if the factory was found to have violated any rules. An electrical short-circuit was cited as the cause of the fire.

The factory was completely gutted and adjacent premises were also damaged.

