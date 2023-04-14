Three killed, 16 injured in an accident near Sriperumbudur

April 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three youth were killed and 16 others injured when a car and a staff van collided in Irulancheri village near Sriperumbudur in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ashwin, 25, of Arakkonam, Balaji, 26, and Madhan, 26, of Arakkonam. Police said Ashwin and his four friends were travelling in a car to Chennai from Arakkonam. When they were proceeding around a curve along Irulanchery near Mappedu around 12:30 a.m., the vehicle collided with a minivan which was transporting 14 persons employed in a private company at Sriperumbudur. The van was heading to Arakkonam. In the impact, Ashwin, Balaji and Madan got severely injured and died on the spot.

Two others in the car and 14 travellers in the minivan sustained injuries. On information, the Mappedu police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and rescued the injured. The bodies were sent to Government Hospital in Tiruvallur for postmortem. The police have registered a case.

