May 23, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three juvenile boys, who were lodged at a Government Observation Home in Chengalpattu, escaped on Monday night. It was only on Saturday night that the three juveniles clashed with each other and returned to the home after treatment at a government hospital on Monday. They escaped from there by midnight. The police suspect that they caught a train and escaped on it. Efforts are on to trace the escapees.