3 juveniles among 4 held for setting fire to bakery

Staff refused to sell them cake beyond 10 p.m.

The Selaiyur police on Friday arrested four persons, including three juveniles, who allegedly set fire to a bakery during a quarrel as the employees refused to sell cake after 10 p.m.

Police said three boys, aged between 15 and 17, accompanied by Felix, 19, from East Tambaram, visited the bakery run by Murugan in Irumpuliyur on Thursday night.

The staff refused to sell a cake since it was past 10 p.m. and cited police order to close the shop.

The boys allegedly hurled stones at the bakery. In retaliation, the staff attacked them using wooden articles.

The staff went inside the shop to escape from the attacks and downed shutters.

The boys left the place and returned in the morning hours and allegedly set fire to the shop, the police said.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Murugan, the police nabbed the four accused after scrutinising the CCTV footage. The juveniles were sent to special home for boys while Felix was remanded in custody.