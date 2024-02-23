Three IPS officers given additional charges in Anti-Terrorist Squad

February 23, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Government has posted three IPS officers to the newly-formed Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The ATS was formed in November 2023 following the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly during the Budget session. He said the ATS would be formed with 383 personnel to tackle terror activities in the State. It will function under the overall supervision of the Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence. The unit will have State-wide jurisdiction and have necessary powers to take independent legal action in any part of Tamil Nadu, as per the orders of the Director-General of Police.

Principal Home Secretary P. Amudha issued an order posting the officers to the ATS. J. Mahesh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Intelligence (Internal Security), will hold additional charge as DIG, ATS. Ara. Arularasu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Division, SB-CID, Chennai, will hold additional charge as SP, Headquarters, ATS, Chennai. V. Sasi Mohan, SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Coimbatore, has been given additional charge as SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Madurai.

