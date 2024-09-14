Three innovators win ChinniKrishnan Innovation Award 2024

Three start-up innovators were presented with the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Award 2024 on Saturday at the 13th edition of the awards in Chennai. It was organised by CavinKare and Madras Management Association (MMA). The awards are an effort to discover hidden entrepreneurial talents that address real-world challenges through innovation.

Speaking at the event, Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive (India) said, “Accountability on companies to marry the idea of sustainability along with innovation to make sure that we can deliver this to consumers without adding to the burden of cost will be good.”

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Private Limited said, “The ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards stand as a testament to this unwavering dedication. These innovators have harnessed the power of technology and sustainability, to tackle issues ranging from environmental sustainability to Healthcare.”

Over 380 applications were received, out of which 10 were shortlisted and three selected for the awards. Axio Biosolutions Private Limited came up with Axiostat, a haemostatic dressing designed to save lives by rapidly halting severe bleeding. Go Do Good Studio created the Good Bubble Wrap which offers a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic packaging. Urban Air Labs created the uBreathe, which through plants and technology comes up with the innovative bio-filtration-based technology, known as ‘Breathing Roots.’ Each winner was awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh by CavinKare along with a trophy and a citation.

A book was launched on the occasion dedicated to the memory of R. ChinniKrishnan, titled ChinniKrishnan: Father of The Sachet Revolution. Lyricist Vairamuthu also spoke on the occasion.