Three innovative ventures, their founders honoured at 12th Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards by Cavinkare

September 17, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Following a nationwide search for outstanding and enterprising entrepreneurs, three innovative ventures and their founders were honoured at the 12th Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards by Cavinkare in partnership with the Madras Management Association.

Bonny Dave and Akshita Sachdeva from Trestle Labs Pvt Limited were honoured for their innovation Kibo (Knowledge-in-a-Box), an AI-powered patented end-to-end product suite that allows users to listen, translate, digitize and audiotize content from printed, handwritten or digital format across many languages. Their product aims to make education and employment inclusive for people with language and learning disabilities.

Arvind Bhardwaj, Founder and Anupam Kumar, Co-founder of MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Limited were recognised for their proprietary technology, ‘Hybrid Hydrometallurgy’, which can help recover up to 96% of all materials found in lithium-ion batteries, thereby reducing the environmental impact of discarded batteries.

For his innovation, an Intelligent Vision Analyser (iVA) which is a virtual reality-based device for screening and diagnosing glaucoma, Sandal Kotawala, from Alfaleus Technology Pvt Limited was also awarded.

Following a call for applications for the awards, there were over 210 nominations that were received, and a jury panel worked on selecting the innovators. Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said that the entrepreneurs who were recognised were disruptors who needed to be encouraged, as they can spearhead the transformation of the country.

“Innovation is truly a journey that encompasses passion and perseverance and elevates the country. It tells us that there is something beyond the obvious, and makes the obvious into a reality, and reality into a dream. If these awards one day recognise thirty such innovators, we can truly say that innovation is becoming the life blood of the country,” he said.

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director, Cavinkare spoke about the idea behind the innovation awards, and said that they were keen on being a catalyst in the growth of innovators across the country.

K. Mahalingam, President, Madras Management Association, Aarthi Lakshminarayanan, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and Gp Capt R. Vijayakumar(retd), Executive Director, Madras Management Association also spoke on the occasion.

