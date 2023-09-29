ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in accident at Teynampet

September 29, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured in a road accident on Thursday night on Anna Salai in Teynampet.

A high-end car hit three persons and came to a halt after crashing into the roadside railings. S. Yogesh Ratnam, 26, son of Sabapathy Rajaratnam, managing director of the Super Saravana Stores in Porur, was said to be driving the car at the time of accident.

The police registered a case against Mr. Yogesh under Sections 279 (negligent driving endangering human life) and 337 (Causing hurt) of IPC . The police said Mr. Yogesh was released on bail on Friday.

