HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three injured in accident at Teynampet

September 29, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were injured in a road accident on Thursday night on Anna Salai in Teynampet.

A high-end car hit three persons and came to a halt after crashing into the roadside railings. S. Yogesh Ratnam, 26, son of Sabapathy Rajaratnam, managing director of the Super Saravana Stores in Porur, was said to be driving the car at the time of accident.

The police registered a case against Mr. Yogesh under Sections 279 (negligent driving endangering human life) and 337 (Causing hurt) of IPC . The police said Mr. Yogesh was released on bail on Friday.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.