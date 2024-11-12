Three injured as portion of unused MMC hostel collapses

Three people who were walking along Broadway in Chennai were injured as a portion of an unused building, which was previously used as the postgraduate men’s hostel by the Madras Medical College (MMC), collapsed on Monday (November 10, 2024) morning.

The three-storied old building was being demolished, and in the process, a portion collapsed and fell on the compound wall. The compound wall fell as a result.

Three people, including an elderly man, were hit by the debris. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the debris. Further investigation is on.

