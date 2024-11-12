ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured as portion of unused MMC hostel collapses

Published - November 12, 2024 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three people who were walking along Broadway in Chennai were injured as a portion of an unused building, which was previously used as the postgraduate men’s hostel by the Madras Medical College (MMC), collapsed on Monday (November 10, 2024) morning.

The three-storied old building was being demolished, and in the process, a portion collapsed and fell on the compound wall. The compound wall fell as a result.

Three people, including an elderly man, were hit by the debris. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the debris. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US