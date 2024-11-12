 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three injured as portion of unused MMC hostel collapses

Published - November 12, 2024 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three people who were walking along Broadway in Chennai were injured as a portion of an unused building, which was previously used as the postgraduate men’s hostel by the Madras Medical College (MMC), collapsed on Monday (November 10, 2024) morning.

The three-storied old building was being demolished, and in the process, a portion collapsed and fell on the compound wall. The compound wall fell as a result.

Three people, including an elderly man, were hit by the debris. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and removed the debris. Further investigation is on.

Published - November 12, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Related Topics

accident (general) / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.