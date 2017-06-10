Three injured as bike collides with tractor

Three men on a bike collided with a tractor while attempting to overtake the car of Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (Law and Order) T. K. Rajendran near Tambaram.

The incident happened at Sadhanandapuram on Nedunkundram Road, when the DGP was returning from a function at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy in Oonamancheri around 10 p.m.

The trio sped past the officer’s car and collided head-on with the tractor that was coming in the opposite lane.

Mr. Rajendran immediately informed the local police. Police officers said that the DGP waited for the patrol vehicle to arrive at the scene.

He left the scene after ensuring the men were shifted to hospital.

The DGP’s car was slightly damaged in the incident, the police said.

The trio, admitted to a private hospital at Chromepet, were identified as Venkatesan, 24, and Senthil, 32, of Tiruvottiyur and Shanmugavel, 32, of Urapakkam.

All three are working in a private engineering college. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.