ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including two history-sheeters, held for attempting to murder man and his son in Chennai

Published - May 10, 2024 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police said the men attacked the owner of an eatery in R.A. Puram when he asked them to stop brawling in front of his shop

The Hindu Bureau

The Abhiramapuram police on Friday, May 10, 2024, arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to murder a man and his son.

Police said S. Kabali, 64, of Canal Bank Road, R.A Puram, runs an eatery. On Wednesday (May 8) evening, when he was at the eatery, four persons began a quarrel in front of his shop, holding bottles of beer. When Kabali asked them to leave the place, the angry men attacked him with a knife and an iron rod. They also attacked Kabali’s son Vasanth and snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Kabali was treated at the hospital for injuries, and Vasanth lodged a complaint about the incident with Abhiramapuram police. Police arrested three men who have been identified as S. Praveen, 30, of Thoraipakkam, as well as two-history sheeters, J. Sarath, 23 and V. Rahul, 27 of Mylapore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US