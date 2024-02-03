Three, including two doctors, held for cheating medical students

February 03, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Maraimalai Nagar police arrested three men, including two doctors, for allegedly cheating medical students who failed the course, after receiving money from them on the pretext of arranging fake degree certificates.

The arrest was made based on the complaint from a private medical college in Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu district.

Police said the staff of the medical college learnt that a few people have collected money from students by promising to arrange fake degree certificates even if the students had failed in the course. Based on the complaint, the Maraimalai Nagar police registered a case.

The suspects were identified as Kingsley, 32, from Kanyakumari, his brother Ezhilarasu, 30, and Vijay Prakash, 27, from Cuddalore. Kingsley is a MBBS and MS graduate working as a professor in a private medical college in Chengalpattu district while Ezhilarasu, is a MBBS graduate and a practising physician. Vijay Prakash played the role of an intermediary who collected money from students and provided them to the brothers. Staying at a rented house in an apartment, they were doing the illegal act. They collected ₹2 to ₹4 lakh depending on the subjects, police said.

Cash, mobile phones and fake certificates were seized from them. The trio were remanded to judicial custody.