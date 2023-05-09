HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three, including two children, drown in quarry near Tiruttani

They were from Tiruvannamalai and were there for the 16th day ritual of a dead relative

May 09, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including two children, drowned in a rainwater-filled abandoned quarry near Tiruttani on Tuesday. They were from Tiruvannamalai and were there for the 16 th day ritual of a dead relative. The police identified the victims as N. Mallika, of Sandavasal village, near Arani, Tiruvannamalai, and her relative’s daughters, Gomathi, 14, and Hemalatha, 15. The trio were bathing at the stone quarry in Periyar Nagar when Gomathi and Hemalatha waded into a deep area and were struggling to come out. Mallika attempted to rescue the girls, but ended up drowning too. Personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The Tiruttani police registered a case and conducted an investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.