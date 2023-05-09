Three, including two children, drown in quarry near Tiruttani

May 09, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons, including two children, drowned in a rainwater-filled abandoned quarry near Tiruttani on Tuesday. They were from Tiruvannamalai and were there for the 16 th day ritual of a dead relative. The police identified the victims as N. Mallika, of Sandavasal village, near Arani, Tiruvannamalai, and her relative’s daughters, Gomathi, 14, and Hemalatha, 15. The trio were bathing at the stone quarry in Periyar Nagar when Gomathi and Hemalatha waded into a deep area and were struggling to come out. Mallika attempted to rescue the girls, but ended up drowning too. Personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The Tiruttani police registered a case and conducted an investigation.