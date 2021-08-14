Three, including police constable held for mobile phone theft in Chennai

Aminjikarai Police have arrested three accused, including a police constable, for allegedly stealing mobile phones.

According to police, Vignesh, 27 of Pullah Avenue, Shenoy Nagar lodged a complaint with Aminijikarai police stating that he lost his mobile phone on July 13, and a few other complaints were also lodged about mobile phone thefts.

Taking this up for investigation, a special team was searching for suspects. Using the IMEI number of a stolen mobile phone, the team traced the user. He had reportedly bought it from a man, Ramesh. On interrogation, Ramesh identified himself as a constable working in Central Prison, Puzhal, who got acquainted with remand prisoner Sibi, 29 of Anna Salai who frequently indulged in stealing phones.

After coming out on bail, Sibi continued to commit the offences at places where migrant labourers stay in Aminjikarai and Anna Nagar. He gave the mobile phones stolen from them to Ramesh who in turn sold them off through another man, Karthik in Burma Bazaar.

Police arrested Ramesh, Sibi and Karthik and also recovered stolen mobile phones from them.