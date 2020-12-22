Three including former Indian Bank manager detained under Goondas’ Act

The city police detained three accused including a former manager of Indian under Goondas Act.
Police named B.Vinodh, 33, former manager of Indian Bank, Surya alias Naidu, 22 of K.K.Nagar and Ranjith alias Ranjith Kumar, 23 of Thiruvallur district as the detenues. The detention order issued by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal based on the recommendation of investigation officers as the criminals are likely to indulge in criminal acts further.
Last month, the Anti-Bank Fraud wing of Central Crime Branch has arrested Vinodh along with his associate S.Nataraj for siphoning off money from dormant accounts of deceased persons for a period of two years.
While Vinodh was serving as assistant manager of a bank branch between 2017-19, he noticed a few accounts were inoperative since the account holders were pensioners and after their death, their legal heirs did not turn up to activate the accounts. He activated such accounts by forging signatures and issued ATM cards, which were used to draw the money from the accounts, police said. He diverted money to his friend Nataraj's account or withdrew money using by ATM cards. Thus they had swindled ₹47.60 lakh from 18 accounts and spent it lavishly, police said.
Of other two detenues- Surya has criminal cases for offences including attempt to murder, and robbery and Ranjithkumar has theft cases against him in Nazarathpet police station.
