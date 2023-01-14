Three including forest guard arrested near Tiruvannamalai

January 14, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

Three persons including a forest guard were arrested on Friday for killing a red sanders smuggler in a Reserve Forest (RF) near Arani in Tiruvannamalai.

Police said the main accused S. Rajaram, 25, who worked as a forest guard in Cheyyar range along with V. Guhan, 20, had a heated argument with the victim, S. Ramadoss, 32, a red sander smuggler in the RF at Poosimalaikuppam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai on Monday . They argued on taking the responsibility of guarding the consignment of red sanders logs that would be brought by the Rajaram to the RF before they were sold in the illegal market in Chennai and Chittoor.

During the conversation, the accusedand his friend broke beer bottles on the head of the victim, who collapsed on the spot. The incident happened at around 10 p.m on Monday. The duo left the body in the RF.

As they feared that body in the forest would create problems for them, the duo along with his another friend, V. Kirubakaran, 25, a car driver, dropped the body on the main road near Amirthi zoo on the Tiruvannamalai - Vellore border the next day (January 10). Residents and motorists alerted the police. Based on cell phone tower signals, the police team led by S. Kumar, Deputy SP (Arani), K. Jayakumar, Inspector (Jamanamarathoor police) arrested the trio from their houses on Friday. A case has been filed.

Initial inquiries revealed that the victim and the main accused belong to the same tribal Komuttai village in Jamanamarathoor block near Tiruvannamalai. The accused joined as forest guard in Arcot forest range near Ranipet in 2019. After serving two and half years, he was transferred to Cheyyar range where he befriended the other two accused. Police said that being a forest guard, he had access to information on red sanders. He struck the deal with other three persons including the victim by promising 20 percent commission to guard the consignment in the RF before the fight broke out between them, police said.