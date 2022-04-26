Three, including daughter-in-law, held for murder of woman in Thirukazhukundram

The Thirukazhukundram police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and her two relatives from Bihar for murdering her 70-year-old mother-in-law.

The police identified the victim as Prem Kanwar, of Mettu street, Thirukazhukundram. Her husband Bathe Chand, a native of Rajasthan, ran a pawn shop in the town, and his sons assisted in the business. Mr. Chand, his wife, their younger son Kamalesh Kumar, 40, and his wife Sujatha, a native of Bihar, lived in the same house.

On Sunday, Mr. Chand returned home to find wife murdered. Upon investigating, the police found that the daughter-in-law had gone missing. She was eventually traced to the Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu, where she was undergoing treatment for injuries.

She told the police that unidentified persons had beaten her and murdered her mother-in-law before fleeing. She was evasive on the whereabouts of her two relatives who were staying at the house at the time.

After sustained questioning, she confessed that she had murdered Prem with the aid of her relatives, Deepak and Sumit. She decided to murder her as she was mentally and physically abusing her. The special team of police nabbed Deepak and Sumit at Sullurpeta railway station.