Three, including a woman, held for snatching mobile phone in Koyambedu 

March 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CMBT police on Monday arrested three accused, including a woman, for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a Metro Rail staff at Koyambedu. The complainant J. Sabarinathan, 22, a native of Tiruppur district, has been working with Metro Rail. On Sunday, when he was walking under the Koyambedu flyover, three persons, including a woman, waylaid him and snatched his mobile phone. Following his complaint, the police investigated and arrested G. Hariharasudhan, 25, of Saligramam, M. Ajith, 25, of Broadway, and Shoba Rani, 19, of Koyambedu.