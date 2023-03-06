ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including a woman, held for snatching mobile phone in Koyambedu 

March 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMBT police on Monday arrested three accused, including a woman, for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a Metro Rail staff at Koyambedu. The complainant J. Sabarinathan, 22, a native of Tiruppur district, has been working with Metro Rail. On Sunday, when he was walking under the Koyambedu flyover, three persons, including a woman, waylaid him and snatched his mobile phone. Following his complaint, the police investigated and arrested G. Hariharasudhan, 25, of Saligramam, M. Ajith, 25, of Broadway, and Shoba Rani, 19, of Koyambedu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US