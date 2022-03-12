Three, including a woman, arrested for robbery in Chennai

Special Correspondent March 12, 2022 14:38 IST

Special Correspondent March 12, 2022 14:38 IST

Police said the accused had stolen a number of valuables from a house in Kolathur

The Kolathur police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly trespassing into a house and stealing valuables. Police said on March 3, R. Babaji, 27 of GKM Colony, Kolathur was at his house. At 11.30 a.m., two unidentified persons barged in. They brandished a knife at him, and stole four sovereign gold chains, rings and two mobile phones from him before escaping. Based on a complaint from Babaji, the police took up an investigation and arrested three accused, who were identified as Karthik alias 'Karukka' Karthik, 23, R. Balaji, 23 of Kolathur and his wife Divya, 19 who allegedly tipped off the duo. The accused Karthik and Balaji have previous criminal cases for murder, ganja peddling and theft against them. The stolen items were recovered.



