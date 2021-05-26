Three, including a juvenile, held under POCSO Act

The police arrested three persons from three different places, including a juvenile, under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping minor girls.

A 17-year-old girl living in the T. Nagar police district limits had been missing since Monday.

The All-Women Police, Vadapalani, began investigating following a complaint from her mother and found the girl with a classmate. The police rescued them.

The boy lured the girl with promises of marriage and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The police initiated proceedings against the boy under the POCSO Act.

Similarly, the father of a 15-year-old girl reported to the police alleging that she went missing from her house on May 16. The investigation revealed that a 21-year-old youth kidnapped her.

He raped her repeatedly. The accused, who was identified as Karthik, 21, of Tondiarpet, was arrested by the personnel from the R.K. Nagar police station and was remanded in judicial custody.

One arrested in Avadi

Personnel from the the Avadi police station arrested Ajith, 26, of Kallakurichi, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

When his pregnant wife was in a hospital, he allegedly raped a 16-year-old relative of hers, and impregnated her.

When she was taken to a hospital for abortion, the hospital authorities informed the police. He was arrested for offences under the provisions of the POCSO Act and was remanded in judicial custody.