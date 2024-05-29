GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three, including a juvenile, held for murder of a brick kiln worker to rob his mobile phone 

Published - May 29, 2024 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kundrathur police on Wednesday apprehended three persons, including a juvenile, for the alleged murder of a 30-year-old brick kiln worker to rob his mobile phone. 

In Kundrathur police limits, a 30-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after being attacked on Monday evening, by a bike-borne trio near Chembarambakkam lake, when they snatched his mobile phone. The victim has been identified as Rajesh, 30, of Arcot, Villupuram district, who had come with his family to work in a brick kiln in Therku Malayambakkam near Kundrathur, to settle his loans. 

Police said at 8.30 p.m. when he had gone to the banks of the Chembarambakkam lake, three youth on a bike waylaid him and threatened him to give money by brandishing a knife. As he said that he did not have any money on him, they attempted to snatch his mobile. As he resisted their attempt, they attacked him on the left eyebrow, the back of head using the back of a knife. After inflicting injuries, they snatched his mobile phone and fled. 

Later, he died at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kundrathur police registered a case of murder and special teams were formed to trace the suspects. After analysing CCTV footage, the police arrested the suspects. They have been identified as R.Vijay, 23, of South Malayambakkam and S.Thirumalai, 19, of Ponneri, besides a 17-year-old juvenile who was also secured by the police.

