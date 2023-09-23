HamberMenu
Three housing projects worth over ₹400 crore unveiled in Chennai

These include 324 tenements worth ₹61.20 crore on Koyyathoppu Street in Egmore; 240 houses in Meenambal Sivaraj area in Chetpet for ₹41.30 crore; and 1,800 flats for ₹307.24 crore in Kotturpuram

September 23, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated housing projects, costing a total of ₹409.74 crore for 2,364 new apartments, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) – 324 tenements worth ₹61.20 crore on Koyyathoppu Street in Egmore; 240 houses in Meenambal Sivaraj area in Chetpet for ₹41.30 crore; and 1,800 flats for ₹307.24 crore in Kotturpuram.

At the event, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister T.M. Anbarasan stated that as per the survey ordered by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, 30,492 dilapidated houses would be replaced with new ones in Chennai and other districts, with 15,000 planned during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years, at an estimated cost of ₹2,400 crore.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also inaugurated a football stadium, built by the Greater Chennai Corporation for ₹1.31 crore at K.P. Park under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, a gym build using Egmore MLA funds, and 39 smart classroom in the corporation middle school on Mayor Sathyamoorthy Road in Chetpet.

State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, among others participated.

