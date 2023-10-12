Three history sheeters shot in two police encounters; two dead, one in hospital

October 12, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - Chennai

Two history sheeters were killed in an encounter by a special team of Avadi City police. Police sources said the deceased were identified as Muthu Saravanan and Sathish from Puzhal. Both had been involved in murders and attempt to murders in the city and suburban areas.

Preliminary reports said Muthu Saravanan and his associate were involved in the murders of Parthiban, 54, an AIADMK functionary near Redhills and DMK functionary C. Selvam in Madipakkam in February last year.

Sources said police personnel had to open fire at the duo as they attempted to attack the police officers. Three police personnel were injured. Senior police officers are conducting investigations at the scene of the encounter.

Meanwhile, Chengalpattu district police officers shot at another history sheeter when he attempted to escape from the custody of police in Chithampur in the early hours.

The injured has been identified as Thanika alias Thanikachalam of Periyapalayam. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Further investigation is on.

