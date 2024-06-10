ADVERTISEMENT

Three history-sheeters arrested for burglary near Puzhal

Published - June 10, 2024 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thirty sovereigns of gold jewels, silver articles, imitation jewellery, and a two-wheeler have been recovered from them

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police on Monday arrested three youth, who are history-sheeters, for allegedly burgling a woman’s house near Puzhal.

The police said the complainant G. Hemavathi, 53, of V.K.M Nagar, Surapet, said she had left for Andhra Pradesh on May 17. When she returned on May 20, she found that someone had broken into her house and stolen gold jewellery, silver articles, and ₹50,000 cash. Based on the complaint, the police investigated and arrested S. Selvam, 21, of Ambattur, Surya alias Captain Surya, 19, of Pallavaram, and U. Dinesh, 19, of Tiruvallur. Thirty sovereigns of gold jewels, silver articles, imitation jewellery, and a two-wheeler were recovered from them.

Further investigation revealed that there are about 40 cases for theft pending against Siva, and the two others have also criminal cases against them.

