Three held in connection with murder of youth in Ennore

April 10, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

While one of them was arrested for the murder, his two friends were arrested for abetment

The Hindu Bureau

The Ennore police have arrested a three youth in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth.

The police identified the victim as Karthik, of Ennore, who was an autorickshaw driver. Last month, his family had lodged a man missing complaint and sought to trace his whereabouts. The police registered a case and began investigating.

On March 5, a body was found concealed in cement blocks near a playground in Annai Sivagami Nagar, Ennore. The police identified the body as that of Karthick, and further investigation revealed that he was murdered by Karthikeyan, a daily wager from the same area.

Investigation revealed that Karthik had compelled Karthikeyan to have a gay relationship. As two of the Karhik’s friends mocked him, Karthikeyan murdered Karthik and hid the body. He also sent a picture of the body to one of his friends. The police arrested Karthikeyan for the murder and two of his friends for abetment and failure to disclose the murder to the police.

