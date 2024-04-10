GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held in connection with murder of youth in Ennore

While one of them was arrested for the murder, his two friends were arrested for abetment

April 10, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ennore police have arrested a three youth in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth.

The police identified the victim as Karthik, of Ennore, who was an autorickshaw driver. Last month, his family had lodged a man missing complaint and sought to trace his whereabouts. The police registered a case and began investigating.

On March 5, a body was found concealed in cement blocks near a playground in Annai Sivagami Nagar, Ennore. The police identified the body as that of Karthick, and further investigation revealed that he was murdered by Karthikeyan, a daily wager from the same area.

Investigation revealed that Karthik had compelled Karthikeyan to have a gay relationship. As two of the Karhik’s friends mocked him, Karthikeyan murdered Karthik and hid the body. He also sent a picture of the body to one of his friends. The police arrested Karthikeyan for the murder and two of his friends for abetment and failure to disclose the murder to the police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.