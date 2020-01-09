Three held in connection with changing room video clip

The Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the leak of a video that showed women employees of a fuel station changing clothes.

The arrested have been identified as Subash, former employee of the fuel station who shot the video on his mobile phone, K. Maruthachalam, reporter of a Tamil channel who allegedly used the video for a news report on a YouTube channel and a 35-year-old man from Rathinapuri, the husband of one the victims, who shared the video with the reporter.

A press release by the Coimbatore city police said that the incident took place four months ago at a fuel station run by Roots Industries near Kannappa Nagar.

One of the women found the mobile phone in the changing room and informed her husband. They later deleted the video and damaged the mobile phone. However, Subash allegedly kept a copy, which the Rathinapuri resident obtained from him on January 8 and shared with the reporter.

The police said that they did not register a case with regard to the incident earlier as none of the affected women lodged a complaint. “They lodged a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday after seeing the video in a web channel named Kovai Media 24/7,” said a police officer.

A section of media persons had also petitioned the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan on Wednesday demanding action against the reporter for using the leaked video for a report.

Meanwhile, the Saravanampatty police registered a case against four persons, including a director of Roots Industries for alleged assault on the 35-year-old man who allegedly shared the leaked video with the reporter. The man had alleged that the four accused assaulted him when he questioned them about the leaked video as against the management’s version that he stole petrol.