Three held in Chennai for loan fraud

The suspects had taken the loan documents provided by a man buying a mobile phone, and used them to buy vehicles

Maduravoyal police have arrested a gang of three who allegedly obtained vehicle loans based on papers submitted by a customer who bought a mobile phone from a showroom, through a payment of monthly instalments.

The suspects have been identified as S. Rajesh, 31 of Maduravoyal, M. Vignesh, 23 of Vanagaram and G. Lokesh 31 of Thiruverkadu. They were arrested by police following a complaint from P. Rajesh, 28 who is a medical representative and staying in T. Nagar. The complainant visited a showroom of a leading mobile phone dealer in Porur and bought a mobile, paying on a monthly instalment basis. He also produced all his documents for availing of the loan.

After a couple of months, he was shocked on receipt of an SMS informing him of an unauthorised deduction from his account and on enquiry with the bank, he learnt that the amount was deducted towards repayment of loan for buying a vehicle from a dealer in Maduravoyal. He had never availed of such a loan. He complained to the Maduravoyal police.

Maduravoyal police, with the help of the cyber crime cell in Anna Nagar, traced the suspects. The suspect Vignesh who was working as a loan consultant in the mobile phone showroom and used documents produced by the mobile phone buyer and raised four or five vehicle loans on producing those documents, at different dealers. The other two suspects -- Rajesh and Lokesh abetted the crime. They also sold off the vehicles at cheap rates and profited. The trio had committed similar frauds in a few other places based on documents produced by genuine loan aspirants, the police said.