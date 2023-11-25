Three held for waylaying hotelier

November 25, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Nagar police on Friday arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a 43-year-old man after sprinkling chilli powder on his face.

The complainant, L. Amarnath, 43, is a resident of Baroda Main Road, West Mambalam and runs a hotel on Arya Gowda Road. Police said on Monday night when he was walking home after closing his hotel, three persons who came on a two-wheeler stopped him at the junction of Thiruvenkadam Street and Thambaiya Street. The trio sprinkled chilli powder on his face and allegedly snatched his five-sovereign gold chain and fled the scene.

The Ashok Nagar police conducted investigation and arrested the suspects V.Karthik Kumar, 30, of Ashok Nagar, G. Naveen Kumar, 20, of Jafferkhanpet, and L. Praveen, 19, of Saidapet. Police also seized the gold chain and the bike used by them.