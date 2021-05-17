Three held for trying to sell Remdesivir illegally

A special team, attached to Adyar Deputy Commissioner of police, arrested three persons on the charge of trying to sell Remdesivir for a higher price in Indira Nagar on Sunday.

Following reports about Remdesivir being sold in the black market for a very high price, City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal ordered the force to keep a look out for such incidents.

According to the police, members of the special team, including sub-inspector Selvakumar, head constables Venkatesan and Shankar, received information that some people were selling the medicine worth ₹800 for ₹25,000, after they were contacted by prospective clients online.

During their vigil, they noticed three persons standing suspiciously in Indira Nagar. They were having two Remdesivir bottles with them.

They were identified as Adithyan, a medical salesman from K.K. Nagar, Rajkumar who runs a pharmacy in Pattalam and Syed Amjed, who works in a medical shop in Thousand Lights locality.

Medicine, cash seized

Police claimed that they were trying to sell the medicine at a higher price to clients. The medicine and ₹89,000 in cash were seized from them.

“We suspect that the medicine was routed from Bangladesh through Tripura. We are investigating how they got it. Only a detailed inquiry will reveal this,” said V. Vikraman, Deputy Commissioner, Adyar.