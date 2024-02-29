ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for stealing 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery in T. Nagar

February 29, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of them was working as a domestic aid at the complainant’s house

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondy Bazaar police have arrested three suspects, including a woman, for allegedly stealing 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone from a doctor’s house.

The police identified the suspects as V. Vijayalakshmi, 22, her husband Vigneshwaran, 29, and her brother-in-law Varun Kumar, 23. They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the wife of Pankaj Kumar, 32, of T. Nagar, an orthopaedic doctor.

Vijayalakshmi had been working as domestic aid at the complainant’s house for the last three years. Last week, the complainant noticed that 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone were missing from a cupboard in their house. She lodged the complaint on Wednesday and told the police that she suspected Vijayalakshmi. The police arrested the suspects, and they confessed to the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US