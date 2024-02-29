GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for stealing 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery in T. Nagar

One of them was working as a domestic aid at the complainant’s house

February 29, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondy Bazaar police have arrested three suspects, including a woman, for allegedly stealing 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone from a doctor’s house.

The police identified the suspects as V. Vijayalakshmi, 22, her husband Vigneshwaran, 29, and her brother-in-law Varun Kumar, 23. They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the wife of Pankaj Kumar, 32, of T. Nagar, an orthopaedic doctor.

Vijayalakshmi had been working as domestic aid at the complainant’s house for the last three years. Last week, the complainant noticed that 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a mobile phone were missing from a cupboard in their house. She lodged the complaint on Wednesday and told the police that she suspected Vijayalakshmi. The police arrested the suspects, and they confessed to the crime.

