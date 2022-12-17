Three held for stealing two-wheelers, mobile phones in Chennai 

December 17, 2022 11:50 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - CHENNAI

One of the three is a juvenile police said; five bikes and six mobile phones have been recovered from them

The Hindu Bureau

The motorbikes seized from the accused | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ayanavaram Police have arrested three persons including a juvenile, for snatching mobile phones and stealing two-wheelers from several parts of the city. 

The three were nabbed by the police after an investigation into a complaint lodged by Jayalakshmi, 38 of Nammalwarpet. She alleged that while she was standing near the Joint Office on KH Road on Wednesday, an unidentified bike-borne duo suddenly snatched her mobile phone and escaped. 

On analysing CCTV footage, the police team traced the accused who were identified as Akash Raj alias Gundu Raj, 23 of Ayanavaram and his associate R. Sathish, 19 of Nammalwarpet. Police also apprehended a 16-year-old boy along with the duo. Police said the trio were involved in stealing bikes and snatching mobile phones in areas falling under the Koyambedu, Otteri, MKB Nagar and Perambur police station limits.

Akash Raj has a history sheet, with the Ayanavaram Police, since he has been involved in more than 15 criminal cases for offences including theft, and his associate Sathish has 10 cases lodged against him for theft, police said. Police also recovered five bikes and six mobile phones from the accused. 

The juvenile was sent to a special observation home for boys while the two others were sent to prison.

 

