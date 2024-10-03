ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for stealing parrots

Published - October 03, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajamangalam Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing Red Lory parrots from a pet shop.

According to the police, one S. Aravind Ramesh runs a pet shop on Padasalai Street in Lakshmi Avenue, Kolathur. On Tuesday, unidentified persons who came on a two-wheeler stole three birds along with the cage from the shop. Based on a complaint from Aravind Ramesh, police registered a case and arrested three men identified as A.Mujibur Rahman, 28, of Padi, S.Vijay alias Vijayakumar, 28, of Korattur and R.Kalaichelvam, 32, of Retteri. The stolen birds have been recovered from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US