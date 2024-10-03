Three held for stealing parrots

The Rajamangalam Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing Red Lory parrots from a pet shop.

According to the police, one S. Aravind Ramesh runs a pet shop on Padasalai Street in Lakshmi Avenue, Kolathur. On Tuesday, unidentified persons who came on a two-wheeler stole three birds along with the cage from the shop. Based on a complaint from Aravind Ramesh, police registered a case and arrested three men identified as A.Mujibur Rahman, 28, of Padi, S.Vijay alias Vijayakumar, 28, of Korattur and R.Kalaichelvam, 32, of Retteri. The stolen birds have been recovered from them.